NDP government forms new climate advisory council

British Columbia has a new team dedicated to making sure the province reached its climate targets.

Environment Minister George Heyman announced the formation of the Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council on Monday.

The 22 people on the board, co-chaired by Clean Energy Canada executive director Merran Smith and Teck Resources senior vice president of sustainability Marcia Smith, is made up of representatives from environmental organizations, industry groups, unions, universities, municipalities and First Nations.

The council will meet quarterly and is tasked with advising government on actions and policies it can take to reduce emissions, met climate targets and spur sustainable economic development.

"I am thrilled with the new advisory council and look forward to receiving their input as we get B.C. on track to hitting our climate targets, maximizing related job opportunities, and protecting our province for generations to come," said Heyman in a statement.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver welcomed the council while stressing the importance of its work.

“Our province is already feeling the effects of climate change, but the risks of inaction to the next generation are even greater. We owe it to them to build a future that is full of promise and opportunity,” Weaver said in a statement. “We have set the targets that we must achieve in order to ensure intergenerational equity with respect to mitigating the effects of climate change. We now must develop an actionable strategy to achieve these targets.”

The council effectively replaced the B.C. Liberal-assembled Climate Leadership Team, which was tasked with crafting a draft climate action plan.

The Liberals introduced a new climate plan in 2016, but members of that expert panel said many of their recommendations were rejected.

Shortly after taking office, Heyman said the NDP needed an “aggressive and bold” new climate plan but offered no timeline.

The government has already committed to raising the carbon tax by $20 a tonne in annual $5 increments starting in 2018.