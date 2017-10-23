Suspected targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C., leaves one man dead, woman injured
A
A
Share via Email
SURREY, B.C. — A man has died following the latest shooting in Surrey, B.C., and police say the attack appears targeted.
Surrey RCMP say members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have joined the investigation into the shooting, which occurred at around 2 a.m. Monday.
Cpl. Scotty Schumann says in a news release that the man was found suffering from critical injuries and could not be revived.
A woman called for help from a short distance away, and Schumann says she told police she had been shot but had managed to drive away from the scene before alerting officers.
Schumann says she remains in hospital in serious condition.
Police say neither shooting appears random and no further information is expected until the evidence-gathering phase concludes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott