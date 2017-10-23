Suspected targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C., leaves one man dead, woman injured

SURREY, B.C. — A man has died following the latest shooting in Surrey, B.C., and police say the attack appears targeted.

Surrey RCMP say members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have joined the investigation into the shooting, which occurred at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann says in a news release that the man was found suffering from critical injuries and could not be revived.

A woman called for help from a short distance away, and Schumann says she told police she had been shot but had managed to drive away from the scene before alerting officers.

Schumann says she remains in hospital in serious condition.