Vancouver woman charged in West End homicide

Brooklyn Golar, 20, facing second-degree murder in death of 34-year-old Marline Mars on Oct. 13, 2017.

A 20-year-old Vancouver woman has been charged in an Oct. 13, 2017 homicide in the West End.

A 20-year-old Vancouver woman is being charged in the Oct. 13, 2017 murder of a woman inside a West End apartment.

Brooklyn Golar, 20, of Vancouver, has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder in the homicide of 34-year-old Vancouver resident Marline Mars.

Golar is in custody and is the only suspect in Mars’ death, police said in a release Monday.

On Oct. 13, Police were called around 4 p.m. to an apartment near Jervis and Harwood streets. Inside, they found Mars dead as well as a number of witnesses. A suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival, police said.

The murder is Vancouver’s 17th of 2017. Anyone with information in Mars’ homicide is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500.

