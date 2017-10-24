No charges after investigation of city council in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — No charges have resulted from an investigation of allegations involving the city council in Nanaimo, B.C.

British Columbia's Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Mark Jette has advised the matter is no longer under investigation, he has ended his involvement with the file and no report is being forwarded to the Crown.

Jette was appointed last December to help the RCMP investigate.

His appointment was announced after the arrest and release on conditions of an unnamed member of council.

The prosecution service says the matter involving the councillor who was arrested has been resolved without the need for court proceedings.

It says no further information will be released because of privacy concerns for those involved.

The RCMP confirmed in January that officers had opened a file on Mayor Bill McKay after council members passed a motion alleging he failed to properly declare gifts and entered into a non-disclosure agreement without council's knowledge.

McKay could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

His office said he is away until Nov. 6.