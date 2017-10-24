Police identify Surrey man as victim in targeted shooting

Homicide investigators have publicly identified a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Surrey.

Surrey resident Nicholas Khabra, 28, died in hospital after he and a woman were shot just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Crescent Road. The woman, who has not been named, was found nearby on Highway 99, at exit 10. She was taken to hospital for her injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators released Khabra’s identity Tuesday in order to identify the man’s associates and his whereabouts leading up to the shooting.

“Mr. Khabra and the female victim were known to each other and were together at the time of the shooting,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, a spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “The investigation to date leads police to believe that Mr. Khabra’s homicide was a targeted act.”

Following the shooting, police recovered a vehicle in Langley that had been deliberately set on fire. Investigators can’t confirm whether the vehicle was used in Khabra’s murder.