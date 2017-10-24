What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — AUDITOR GENERAL SAYS GRIZZLY BEAR MANAGEMENT LACKS PLAN

Auditor general Carol Bellringer has released a report that finds provincial ministries haven’t fulfilled many long-standing commitments for managing grizzly bears in the province.

The report says the ministries of the environment and of forests, lands and natural resources have failed to develop a grizzly bear management plan, to implement a recovery plan in the north Cascades or to develop a system to count and monitor grizzly bears in B.C.

It says grizzly bear populations are increasing in some areas but concludes that's likely happening independently from an adequate management framework.

The report also finds that the biggest risk to the bears is not hunting but the loss of their habitat.

---

---

NO FOUL PLAY IN NEW BRUNSWICK MAN'S DEATH

RCMP say an investigation has determined there was no foul play involved in the death of a man whose body was found last weekend in Golden.

Police say the man's body was discovered in a vehicle on Sunday.

He has been identified as a 52 year-old resident of New Brunswick.

RCMP in Golden say they are continuing to assist the BC Coroners Services in its investigation of the man’s death.

---

---

POLICE NO LONGER SEARCHING FOR MISSING WOMAN

Mounties have suspended the search for a missing 61-year-old Prince George woman who was last seen in Williams Lake at the end of September.

Police say volunteers with Kamloops Search and Rescue have spent most of the last week looking for Jenny Lynn Laroque in the Venables Valley area, south of Ashcroft.

She was reported missing on Oct. 3 and the search near Ashcroft began after her Great Dane/Brindle Mastiff dog was located in the Venables Valley on Oct. 15 suffering from minor injuries, but otherwise in good health.

Her Jeep was found stuck on a rural road the following day but police say they have failed to turn up any further sign of her.

---

---

TRUSTEE QUESTIONING LGBTQ EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES MAY NOT RUN AGAIN

A school trustee in Chilliwack isn't backing down from his claim that an educational resource supporting LGBTQ students is nothing short of child abuse.

Barry Neufeld says he believes the sexual orientation and gender identity program aimed at fostering inclusive schools encourages children to question their biological gender and consider gender transition.

Neufeld says in a Facebook post that he is speaking for the silent majority of parents.

The 20-year-trustee is rejecting calls for his resignation but says he doesn't think he'll run for re-election because he feels he doesn't belong in an organization that supports something he opposes.

---

---

ICBC ADVISES DRIVERS TO PREVENT SCARY EXPERIENCES ON HALLOWEEN

B.C.'s public auto insurer is advising drivers to start taking precautions as early at this weekend to avoid any Halloween nightmares on the road.

ICBC says crashes spike by 25 cent on Halloween, with data showing that on average 330 people are injured in 920 crashes across the province.

It notes festivities will be starting this weekend and drivers should watch out for drunk drivers.

Motorists are also advised to slow down, particularly on residential streets on the evening of Oct. 31.

---