Women in B.C. film strike back against sexual harassment

After five film performers went public with their harrowing sexual harassment experiences in B.C.’s film and television industry, they and their union have struck a task force to try to make a difference.

“It’s devasting,” said Lori Stewart, health and safety performer advocate with the Union of British Columbia Performers.

“We have to do more, and this is not going to go unchecked. This needs to be fixed.”

In the wake of revelations about the conduct of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsten, five B.C. actresses — Sarah Deakins, Jacquie Gould, Lisa Ovies, Chelah Horsdal and Enid-Raye Adams — came forward to share their experiences to Vancouver’s Westender newspaper.

Their stories ranged from persistent propositioning, to constant comments about their bodies, to unwanted physical contact and outright assault.

After the Oct. 17 story was published, the women and Stewart got together to start a group dedicated to making change. They’ve met twice so far and hope to lobby WorkSafeBC and provincial politicians for changes to B.C. labour laws that will better protect women working in film.

It’s not just the five women who have spoken out, Stewart said. The Weinstein accusations have unleashed “a floodgate” of women want to talk about experiences they have long kept silent about. Social media has also been flooded with women's stories of sexual harassment and assault under the #metoo hashtag.

In 2013, B.C.’s workplace safety authority, WorkSafeBC, began requiring employers to have bullying and harassment policies in place. But the employment conditions of the film industry make it difficult for victims of sexual harassment to complain, Stewart said.

The first step in reporting bullying in harassment is to contact your employer, and that’s something that many performers are not willing to do.

Since performers are contract employees, there is no guarantee of employment, so the fear of losing current and future work is ever-present. The power dynamic tends to be all on the side of the studio, director, producers, casting agents and acting coach — all within an industry that is heavily male-dominated.

Women may put up with sexual harassment, rationalizing that the job will only last a few weeks, but may then encounter the same harasser on the set of another studio’s production.

“If someone was able to track what happened here, here, here and here, and add up all those pieces,” Stewart said. “But because they’re in these silos, the individual studios don’t want to look at those as a cumulative thing.”

Two- or three-week productions also “creates these small windows of reporting and even smaller for (the employer) to do anything about it,” Stewart said.

The task force plans to hold a town hall event soon, where women from all parts of B.C.’s film industry can share their stories.