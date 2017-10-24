Yoga with bunnies help SFU students relax during the stress of exams

Thumper joined dozens of SFU students in yoga classes Tuesday in what has become a semi-annual tradition at the Burnaby campus.

Every midterm season, SFU Recreation hosts yoga classes in partnership with the Small Animal Rescue Society of B.C., whose staff bring rabbits to the sessions.

The bunnies are allowed to wander amongst the students during their yoga practice. Organizers hope the experience helps stressed-out students relax in between midterm study sessions.

“The students have loved it,” said Nick Sirska, fitness coordinator at SFU Recreation.

“They have an opportunity to interact with the bunnies but also to do some relaxation yoga around a stressful time during the semester.”

All proceeds from the event – admission is by donation starting at $10 – go toward the Small Animal Rescue Society of B.C., said Sirska.

The event could benefit the rabbits as well, because all bunnies at the yoga session are available for adoption.

"You can’t take one home from the event, but if you want to think about adopting a bunny, that is something you can do as well."