Convicted sex offender living in Vancouver, warn police

Convicted sex offender James Ernest Armbruster is living in a Vancouver halfway house after being granted a one-chance statutory release, according to Vancouver police.

Armbruster is serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence after being convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, break-and-enter, and robbery.

Police describe Armbruster, 55, as an aboriginal man, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and with short brown hair and brown eyes. The fingers on his right hand are partially amputated.

He has been released to the halfway house on the condition he does not consume, purchase, or possess alcohol, he does not consume, purchase, or possess drugs, and that he report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women.