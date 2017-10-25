Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer not seeking re-election

Long-time Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer announced Wednesday she will not be seeking re-election in next year's civic election.

In a lengthy Facebook post explaining her decision, she did not say what her plans are after she leaves her council seat, which she has held since 2008.

But she did highlight the work she intends to finish before her time in office is up. She said she wants to rid municipal elections of corporate and union donations, as well as large donations from individuals. Items like drafting a poverty reduction strategy, updating the city's gender equity strategy, and establishing a zero-waste strategy were also on her to do list.

"The trend in politics and public discourse towards iconoclasts is terrifying to me. History has shown us that this type of leader is devastating to social and economic justice, the environment, civil liberties and human rights," she wrote.

"The fact that it is happening at a time when we most need to find a way to celebrate our differences and work together to deal with massive environmental catastrophe and social and economic inequities that crush our communities fills me with despair but also resolve."

Reimer was first elected in 2002 as the sole Green Party trustee on the Vancouver School Board.

She went on to win a seat in Vancouver's municipal elections in 2008, 2011 and 2014. She was responsible for spearheading several significant projects, including the Downtown Eastside local area plan, the city's open data platform, and the city's approach to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.