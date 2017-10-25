Vancouver receives more winter shelter funding from provincial government

There will be nearly twice as many shelter beds this winter compared to last in Vancouver due to a funding boost from the provincial government.

The 300 beds will be available in 10 locations across the city starting on Nov. 1 and all of them will be low barrier and pet-friendly, according to a B.C. government release. Most of the shelters will have 24/7 support.

Last year, people did not have access to winter shelter beds until December.

“We want people experiencing homelessness to get the services they need. That’s why we are working with the city to make sure people in need not only have access to a warm bed, but also meals and health services to help them stabilize and transition into permanent housing,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

The provincial government spent $1.6 million last year for 160 beds. This year, the province is spending approximately $2.8 million for an additional 140 shelter beds. The City of Vancouver is spending $720,000 to cover the lease and tenant improvement costs for the shelters.

“Temporary shelters, though not a permanent solution, fill a critical gap in getting people off the streets and connected to outreach workers and services that will support the transition into safe, permanent housing,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

“We’re grateful for the B.C. government’s funding boost this year to open more shelter spaces, a month earlier than usual, on top of 600 temporary modular homes."