It's that time of year again – to get your flu shot: Vancouver Coastal Health

Flu season is here and that means health authorities are launching their annual campaign to ensure as many people get their flu shot as possible.

The flu shot is recommended for everyone, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

"For healthy people, having the flu means a few days of feeling miserable, but for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to a severe illness involving a hospital stay, or even death," says VCH Medical Health Officer Dr. Meena Dawar.

"The flu shot is the best way to not only protect yourself, but also the higher-risk people around you."

About 3,500 people in Canada die every year due to complications from the flu, according to the health authority.

The dominant flu strain this year is the A(H3N2) strain. Doctors say it is too early to tell how influenza cases this year will compare to last year's severe flu season.

Flu shots are free in B.C. for pregnant women, all children from six months to five years of age, people 65 years and older, Indigenous people, and those with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems. They are also free for anyone who lives or works with someone who is at high risk of complications from the flu.

People can get the flu shot at doctors' offices, pharmacies, walk-in clinics, and VCH flu and travel clinics.