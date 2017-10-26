Tell me more: The rise of live storytelling in Vancouver

In candlelit restaurants and crowded venues across the city, an ancient art is reaching a new generation. Performers are stepping onstage, taking a deep breath and sharing their stories.

In an age of digital distraction, Vancouverites are being increasingly drawn to live storytelling.

“We’re wired as a species for narrative,” said Deborah Williams, actor and co-founder of the Flame (alongside Joel Wirkkunen and Bruce Kennedy). “We need more face-to-face events. Telling stories is healing.”

Williams helped create the uber-popular play Mom’s the Word, and after multiple performances realized how much she enjoyed telling stories.

“I wanted a way to tell other stories, to help others share theirs.”

Some 700 to 800 stories later, now in its ninth season, people are “addicted” to coming to the Flame, Williams said.

“Some people don’t know each other outside of it, but they have dinner together and enjoy the stories.”

Flame stories are vetted and honed, and Williams also teaches storytelling workshops.

“We coach people. Anyone can actually tell a story. It’s not impossible, but it takes work.”

Williams’ children have grown up watching the Flame. And although she says each year will be her last, she shows no signs of slowing down. The Flame does nine shows a year in Vancouver, a pair in Victoria, and three or four in other parts of B.C.

“Watching a person who hasn’t told a story before, sharing true a story is such a hit. People are so hungry to tell their stories,” said Williams.

Susan Cormier produces the Vancouver Story Slam, the

brainchild of local performance artist Johnny Frem and slam poet Sean McGarragle.

The aim was to combine the energy and sense of community of Indigenous storytelling circles with the format of competitive poetry slams, said Cormier.

In early 2015, Cormier and her partner Bryant Ross, both with backgrounds in literary and performing arts, took over the show, with an emphasis on inclusivity – art and literature should be “available to everyone regardless of ability, identity, economy, or experience,” Cormier said.

The show has grown from an intimate gathering to a packed house with a diverse range of people.

They put on monthly shows from January to November, and in December, there’s a big championship featuring the best storytellers of the year.

Anyone can perform, stories don’t need to be true, funny, or memorized. There are no auditions or qualifying selection processes. Anyone who has a story to tell can sign-up.

“We spend so much time inside our own heads, feeling disconnected and alone,” Cormier said. “(Sharing stories with an audience) “validates the fact that, yes, we are interesting, entertaining individuals that people enjoy listening to.”