You've no right to be bored

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Discover Hogan's Alley

Take a walking tour of Strathcona's former African-Canadian neighbourhood with the Hogan's Alley Society for a walking tour and hear plans to rekindle its vibrant legacy. Starts 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, at the northwest corner of Union and Main streets. Tickets $10 or pay what you can, visit the event website for more information or to register.

Make a pinata

Why make (and smash) a pinata alone, when you could meet neighbours and make friends while doing so? On Saturday, Metro Vancouver Alliance's Social Inclusion Team is holding a West End Pinata Workshop to teach the art of the papier-mache party favourite—while learning about new ways to build community through events. Event Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Vancouver's Gordon Neighbourhood House (1019 Broughton St.). Tickets $10, more information on the Facebook event page.

Dance your Thriller moves

Do you like zombies, Michael Jackson or flash mobs? Fill up on all three Saturday to celebrate Hallowe'en Thriller-style. Vancouver Improv Everywhere's expecting hundreds at Thrill the World, attempting a world record for most zombies dancing. Rehearsal Friday 6 p.m. (Creekside Community Centre); flash mob Saturday 3 p.m. Olympic Plaza. Suggested $40 food bank donation, register online.

Paddle for the Salish Sea

Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion is underway—but is still divisive. If you're one of those concerned about more oil tankers, environmental groups and First Nations invite you to a rally as "kayaktivists" paddle Saturday, 11 a.m. in North Vancouver's Cates Park, more info www.stopkmflotilla.ca. And if you support the project, see videos and updates at Trans Mountain's Facebook page.

Learn to save a life…from a hero