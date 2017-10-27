Group helps women have a Good Night Out on Granville Street

For eight weeks, a team of young women wearing bright pink T-shirts and carrying backpacks filled with candy and juice have been patrolling the Granville Street entertainment district.

“Last weekend the women got a comment that was like, ‘You’re like the Red Cross for drunk people,’” laughs Stacey Forrester, one of the founders of Good Night Out.

The group will be out in force again during the busy pre-Hallowe’en weekend. Their goal is to keep women safe — and encounter by encounter, change the assumptions that lead to women being sexually harassed or assaulted.

As the #metoo stories coming to light show, sexual harassment and assault are all too common in every aspect of life. Several B.C. actresses recently told their stories of persistent abuse in the province’s film industry, while explosive allegations recently hit Vancouver’s nightclub scene.

“Our volunteers are trained in bystander intervention to wander the party, help more vulnerable people when necessary, and use teachable moments to teach about a bit more consensual ways to let someone know that you’re interested,” Forrester said.

The volunteers also help people find cabs or walk them to transit, charge phones and reconnect partiers who have gotten separated from friends.

Good Night Out’s primary focus is to do training session for the staff of nightclubs, bars and music festivals “to be an engaged bystander, write policy, address other aspects of rape culture, and also handle disclosures about incidents that happen.”

Several B.C. businesses have taken the training: The Waldorf, Vancouver Art and Leisure, The Brickhouse, Groundwerk (a promotions organization), Redgate, Sapphire Nightclub, Footwerk Events in Kelowna, Electric Love Music Festival and Music Waste.

Good Night Out is currently seeking a funding partner to match funds from the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association to continue their Granville St. patrols.

Charles Gauthier, CEO of the DVBIA, said from his organization’s point of view the group is effective in helping to keep downtown safe. DVBIA contributed $2,400, half of the eight-week pilot project’s budget. He said he was confident a corporate sponsor could be found to help fund the group.

Good Night Out volunteers are paid an honorarium for working their three hour shifts, Forrester said. “We’ve basically formalized the labour that young women often do in party settings anyway.”

Next Thursday, Nov. 2 starting at 7 p.m., Good Night Out will hold a community forum at the Vogue Theatre to discuss sexual assault and harassment in nightclubs.