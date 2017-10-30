B.C. moves to restrict union, corporate donations to local governments

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is aiming to take big money out of municipal politics with legislation that bans corporate and union donations and limits donations by individuals to $1,200.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson says the campaign finance reforms follow similar changes to the government's Election Act amendments introduced last month for provincial political parties.

She says the campaign finance reforms introduced Monday are expected to be passed by the legislature this year and will be in effect for municipal elections next fall.

Union of B.C. Municipalities president Wendy Booth says her organization supports the changes because they bring fairness to campaigns and make running for local office more accessible.

Robinson says the proposed legislation also bans out of province contributions to local elections.