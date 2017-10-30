Coroners inquest to examine police-involved death of Burnaby, B.C., man
A
A
Share via Email
BURNABY, B.C. — The BC Coroners Service has scheduled an inquest to examine the police-involved death of a 35-year-old man from Burnaby.
Travis Rood was shot on March 29, 2015, when RCMP responded to reports of a double stabbing in a home in the Vancouver-area city.
He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
A second man was found in the home suffering from fatal stab wounds.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates police-involved death or serious injury, has not yet issued its final report.
A news release from the coroners' service says an inquest into Rood's death will begin on Jan. 8, and a jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.