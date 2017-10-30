Experienced skydiver injured after parachute fails in Salmon Arm, B.C.

SALMON ARM , B.C. — An experienced skydiver has landed in hospital after he crashed during a jump in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Rick Scott with Skydive Salmon Arm says the man was injured Sunday when his main parachute failed, leaving only a reserve chute to slow his descent.

The man suffered a broken pelvis in the crash and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Salmon Arm RCMP say in a news release that the injured man is a 39-year-old Kelowna resident.

Scott says the man had hundreds of previous jumps to his credit, and the accident is the second during Skydive Salmon Arm's six years in business.