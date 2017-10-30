Translink ranks 3rd most sustainable transit system in North America: Study

Metro Vancouver's transit is the third most sustainable in North America, behind only New York City and San Francisco, according to a new ranking released Monday.

The first Arcadis Sustainable Cities Mobility Index ranked the transit sustainability of 100 global cities across three broad categories: people, planet and profit.

“Vancouver enjoys a well-maintained transit system, which is well used,” reads a press release announcing the ranking. “Air pollution is low and incentives are in place to promote electric vehicle use.”

Metro Vancouver was ranked 1st in the profit category due to strong utilization per capita and a high level of public funding.

Areas in which the region could improve include getting more people walking and biking; having transit available earlier in the morning and later at night; and reducing peak-hour congestion.

The study, which was conducted on behalf of Arcadis by London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research, looked at 20 variables including financial investment, bike infrastructure and commuting travel time.

Two other Canadian cities also made it into the top 10. Montreal and Toronto ranked fourth and ninth respectively among North American cities.