Trick-or-treating, when you live in an apartment or condo

Leonie Plunkett and Sue Caithness live in an island of single family houses, amidst a sea of apartments and condo towers in Vancouver’s dense West End neighbourhood.

They’re expecting an onslaught of trick-or-treaters, but they say: bring it on.

“We invite six or seven friends over, we cook a big dinner,” Plunkett said.

“And we dance on the porch to the Monster Mash,” adds Caithness.

The number of families living in denser areas like Yaletown, Coal Harbour and False Creek continues to increase, and while it’s not hard to find playgrounds, bike paths and kid-friendly community centres, it can be tough to find a replacement for the traditional trick-or-treating experience.

Residents of several multi-family neighbourhoods spoke to Metro about how they do trick-or-treating in the big city.

Get businesses involved

The Yaletown Business Improvement Association has organized a trick-or-treating event for the past 18 years. The treat-givers aren’t parents, but local businesses.

“Families who live in a tower can’t really trick or treat, because they don’t have access to the other floors in the tower,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the Yaletown BIA, describing a security feature common in most recently-built condo towers.

“The parents approached us and said can you help us do something a little bit more like when the parents grew up.”

The event, which runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every year and is geared towards younger children, brings Yaletown residents down to street level. Everyone shows off their costumes (even dogs), and some of the businesses stage elaborate installations.

“Every business doorway that you can access in Yaletown participates,” O’Shea said.

Organize your neighbours

When Athletes Village Housing Co-op opened just six years ago in Olympic Village, residents decided to use Halloween as a way to make sure neighbours got to know each other. The co-op holds a door-decorating contest and takes a photo, every year, of everyone in costume in the lobby, said Francesca de Freitas, a co-op resident who helps to organize events.

Jack o’lanterns are plentiful throughout the building’s hallways. Some doors are decorated “by four-year-olds” while other residents create elaborate haunted-house entrances that must be braved to get candy.

Some neighbouring buildings have organized other ways of trick-or-treating, such as a half-an-hour meetup in the lobby to exchange candy, de Freitas said. And it’s common for kids who live in the co-op to invite friends from nearby condos who aren’t able to wander through their buildings as freely.

Ground-oriented onslaught

Plunkett and Caithness live in Mole Hill, a housing society made up of heritage Victorian houses and low-rise apartment buildings. In the West End, actual houses are few and far between — so the couple simply accept that Mole Hill is going to be a beacon for neighbourhood kids. (Apartments and other houses in the area also give out candy.)

Plunkett and Caithness stock up accordingly: they’ve already bought 600 pieces of candy, and friends and neighbours will drop off more.