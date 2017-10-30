Vancouver man with gang ties identified in Surrey shooting death

Homicide investigators have identified a 27-year-old Vancouver man with gang ties as the victim in a shooting Sunday in Surrey.

Randeep Kang was shot along with another man in a targeted attack that police say is linked to ongoing gang violence in the Lower Mainland. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 11300 block of Alpen Place. Kang, who was known to police and had gang ties, was killed. A second man was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Shortly afterward, a dark SUV was found set ablaze nearby on Wellington Drive. Police believe the vehicle was used in the killing.

“This was a brazen shooting in a residential neighbourhood and a blatant disregard for the safety of the public,” Cpl. Frank Jang, of the province’s integrated homicide investigation team, said in a press statement Monday.

“There are people who have information about what happened. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”