Vancouver now more unaffordable than Manhattan

Vancouver now exceeds Manhattan when it comes to unaffordable housing, according to an analysis by Point2Homes.

The real estate marketing website calculated an affordability ratio by dividing the median sale price by the median annual family income. Point2Homes rated 54 North American cities — and Vancouver had the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in unaffordability.

Vancouver has a median home sales price of $1,108,345 and a median family income of $63,944 (Point2Homes used U.S. dollars for its analysis). That pushed the affordability ratio to a whopping 17.3 — when anything over 5.1 is considered “severely unaffordable.”

Manhattan, with a median home sales price of $1,207,500 and a median family income of $77,559, has the next highest ratio, at 15.6, followed by San Francisco at 13.8 and Brooklyn at 13.1.

Toronto was only other Canadian city among the 25 cities rated above 5.1, with a ratio of 7.5.

Point2Homes also points out that compared to the United States and Mexico, Canada has the most unaffordable housing in North America. The Canadian median income ($64,752) is higher than in the U.S. ($56,515). But the median sales price for a Canadian home ($485,680) is nearly double the median in the United States ($258,300).