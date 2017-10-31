Convicted Pitt Meadows, B.C., councillor to step down in New Year

PITT MEADOWS, B.C. — A convicted Pitt Meadows, B.C., city councillor will resign his position at the start of the new year and the city had announced he will immediately stop any further participation in civic activities until then.

David Murray was convicted last week of one count of sexual assault involving a young person and is scheduled to return to court in January to set a date for sentencing.

Murray did not immediately resign his council seat following the conviction for an assault that took place 25 years ago.

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker says in a news release that the resignation on Jan. 2, 2018, is in the best interests of all parties and avoids a legislated requirement to hold a by-election.

Instead, the statement says the delay allows the city to consider the merits, costs and resources needed for a by-election, which would come less than a year before scheduled municipal elections in October 2018.

Murray will remain on an unpaid leave of absence until his resignation and Becker says his thoughts are with the victim.

"I hope now that David Murray is no longer a sitting member of council offers some comfort to the victim, her family and the community."

The mayor also says he regrets the city was not more proactive in its communications with the public.

"There is no legislative authority to act unilaterally and remove the official. There are no policies and procedures and we will be addressing this deficiency," he says.