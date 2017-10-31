Correction to a B.C. coroners' inquest story
BURNABY, B.C. — The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Monday that the Independent Investigations Office had not completed an investigation into the police-involved death of Travis Rood in Burnaby. In fact, the police oversight agency had finished its report and found no fault on the part of the
RCMP officers involved.
