News / Vancouver

Correction to a B.C. coroners' inquest story

BURNABY, B.C. — The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Monday that the Independent Investigations Office had not completed an investigation into the police-involved death of Travis Rood in Burnaby. In fact, the police oversight agency had finished its report and found no fault on the part of the
RCMP officers involved.

 

 

