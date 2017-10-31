Is Metro Vancouver's HQ a haunted hot spot?

To report news, Metro reporters sometimes work late shifts (especially election or game nights).

So imagine learning a ghost could be haunting Metro’s offices at night. The Landing — home to Metro, the Whitecaps, and other companies — at 375 Water St. does have a 112-year history.

According to Greg Mansfield, author of Ghosts of Vancouver: 32 Haunted Places, graveyard-shift security guards here have seen a woman in a white dress walk from ground-floor elevators to the windows facing the sea.

“There, she stops and looks out to the harbour, then vanishes,” he writes. “Is she looking out in anticipation of an incoming ship? Or is she merely enjoying the view? All that’s known is the senior security guards at The Landing talk the junior ones into working their graveyard shifts for fear of seeing the white lady.”

One recently hired security staffer hadn’t heard of the tale, but was skeptical. Built in 1905, the building housed a warehouse supplying gold miners passing through.