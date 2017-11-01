Dumpster explosion in East Vancouver shattered windows Halloween night

East Vancouver residents had enough to be spooked about on Hallowe'en night — without having to contend with a garbage bin blast that reportedly shattered windows and knocked art off walls.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday night, East Vancouver resident Anna Soole was watching the new season of Netflix's sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things.

"Our entire apartment building was just shaken by an explosion," she posted on Facebook at 12:06 a.m. "It was so powerful that it blew out the first and second storey windows of the apartments closest to the explosion, and knocked all the paintings off their walls.

"Turns out someone put explosives in our dumpster … It made our windows shake and the car alarms in the alley go off."

Vancouver fire officials were not aware of the incident. In other parts of town — for instance Fairview — amateur fireworks lasted late into the night.

For Soole, the incident also happened to be terribly timed with a scary moment on TV.

"We were watching Stranger Things and were right at a climactic moment," she mused, "so I basically thought we were dying.

"The rather trivial, however real, terror I felt really brought home how unbelievably privileged we are not to live with deadly bombs and explosions being dropped on us day and night."