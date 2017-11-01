News / Vancouver

#treatcount17 maps Halloween candy hotspots in Metro Vancouver

The project between CBC and urban planner Andy Yan tracked who was mobbed by kids — and which neighbourhoods saw nary a ghoul or goblin

A map created by Andy Yan, using data collected by CBC, shows which Vancouver neighbourhoods had the most trick-or-treaters.

Andy Yan, Community Data Science at SFU City Program

A collaboration between CBC and Vancouver urban planner Andy Yan has yielded a map of the hottest trick-or-treating spots in Metro Vancouver.

For Vancouver, the map showed hotspots in Mount Pleasant, near Wall St. in East Vancouver, Champlain Heights, and the West End.

The map was created by treat-givers reporting how much candy they gave out using an online survey

