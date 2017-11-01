Marked RCMP vehicle collides with van in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP say one of its marked vehicles collided with a van in Burnaby on Tuesday night after officers shared a description of it after the driver allegedly drove over a grassed area and a curb.

Officers in the vehicle involved in the collision were medically assessed for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say its officers first noticed the van parked near a tennis court on Patterson Avenue.

They didn't follow the van after sending out the description, but about 25 minutes later police say it was involved in the collision.

The driver of the van was treated by emergency responders and taken to hospital.