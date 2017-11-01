New David Suzuki Foundation CEO ready to seek legal right to healthy environment

VANCOUVER — A former official with an international humanitarian group is the new chief executive officer of the David Suzuki Foundation.

Stephen Cornish says he is honoured to play a part in what he calls an iconic Canadian organization that raises awareness about pollution and climate change.

Cornish served as the executive director of Doctors Without Borders Canada for five years.

A news release from the foundation says during that time, Cornish increased fundraising activities by 76 per cent, boosted staff by 40 per cent and improved public recognition of the group, which provides independent, international medical relief.

The foundation says Cornish's immediate priorities in his new job include strengthening the campaign for the legal right to a healthy environment in Canada, deepening relationships with Indigenous Peoples and protecting biodiversity.

Foundation chairman Peter Ladner says Cornish brings a global perspective to local problems.

"The impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss and toxic pollution are among the most serious issues facing our planet," Cornish says in the news release.

"The decisions we make to address these challenges today will have a direct impact on our ability to survive and thrive into the foreseeable future," he says.