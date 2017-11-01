Site C over-time, over-budget and maybe costlier than alternatives: BCUC

The B.C. agency tasked with reviewing the 1,100-megawatt Site C hydroelectric dam has called into question many of BC Hydro's core claims and forecasts about the project.

The dam's price tag for B.C. taxpayers will likely overshoot BC Hydro's budget by nearly $2 billion, the B.C. Utilities Commission concluded Wednesday.

"Alternative energy sources such as wind, geothermal and industrial curtailment could provide similar benefits to ratepayers as the Site C project," the report noted, "with an equal or lower Unit Energy Cost."

That flies in the face of the Crown corporation's own figures, and is similar to several economists' and auditors' reports commissioned by dam opponents in the past year.

Instead of costing $8.3 billion, as BC Hydro claimed, "Currently, completion costs may be in excess of $10 billion," the panel warned.

The dam would flood nearly 10,000 hectares of land in B.C.'s Peace Valley — sparking opposition from expropriated landowners and Treaty 8 First Nations — but employs several thousand construction workers and has already been under construction for two years since the previous B.C. Liberal government approved it.

Proponents of the dam and the B.C. Liberals argue it is past the point of no return, with cancellation costs in the billions. The Commission calculated the actual cancellation costs to be $1.8 billion, and advised against simply suspending it until a new kick at the can in 2024.

The B.C. NDP government asked the independent agency to scrutinize the controversial project after the previous B.C. Liberal government exempted it from the review, arguing a federal-provincial joint review panel was adequate.

Additionally, "The BCUC is not persuaded that the Site C project will remain on schedule" either, the report stated.

But it stopped short of recommending a decision, which now rests with the NDP — as well as the fate of the dam's employees, landowners and Indigenous territories.

"The Panel and Commission staff worked very hard to produce a report that will assist the government in its decision making," the BCUC said in a statement.