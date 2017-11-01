Snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver could see snow on Thursday night due to an Arctic front bringing cooler air into the region, according to Environment Canada.
A small amount of snow could accumulate by Friday morning in the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, but none is expected for the city of Vancouver, according to the authority's weather statement.
Meanwhile, Whistler is expecpted to recieve 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Thursday.
Temperatures in Vancouver are not foreocasted to dip below zero until Friday night, when there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries.