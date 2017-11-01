University of the Fraser Valley investigating breach of student information

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The personal information of more than two dozen students attending the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia has potentially been breached online.

Spokesman Dave Pinton says the Abbotsford-based university and police are investigating suspicious email related to the disclosure of "limited personal information" of 29 students.

The information involves names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, grade point average and in one case, limited financial information.

Pinton says the university temporarily suspended access to some student and staff web systems and is working with the students and investigators.

Abbotsford police say they were contacted by the university on Monday about demands for money that were received involving the students' information.

Const. Ian MacDonald says the incident has been deemed an extortion attempt and computer forensic experts within the department's major crime unit are involved.