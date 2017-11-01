Vancouver police investigate Yaletown sexual assault

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a sexual assault in Yaletown early Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 30s was walking south on Cambie Street near Expo Boulevard just after 3 a.m. when a man threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect ran away eastbound on Expo Boulevard when a passing driver pulled over to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around 3 a.m. to call Investigators. They believe at least one other person may have seen the suspect as he fled.

“This person may not even know that an assault had just occurred,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“We are hoping that they see this story and contact police immediately.”

Police describe the suspepct as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with short black hair and a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and a dark-coloured backpack.