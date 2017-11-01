Vancouver police take away driver's BMW
The move came after multiple violations, including running red lights, speeding and distracted driving
Vancouver police have taken away one particularly bad driver's BMW, after a series of violations including speeding, failing to stop for police, running a red light and distracted driving.
Police used B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Act to confiscate the vehicle after an Oct. 29 traffic stop on Vancouer’s Westside. The driver will lose his vehicle for 60 days, and possibly permanently, police said in a press release.
The driver has been charged four times this year and police are now preparing to charge him for a fifth offence.