Cassia Bake Shop on Commercial serves beautiful cupcake and tasty croissants

Cupcakes.

A simple little cake that often has its weight in icing gobbed on top. Cupcakes had their heyday in the early 2000s and after the recession of 2007 the cupcake bubble burst and shops across the North America laid down the vanilla frosting and shut their doors.

However, the cupcake is resilient and has weathered shifting tastes for nearly 300 years (the first recipe was recorded in 1746). Cupcakeries may have closed, but the cupcake lives on.

Cassia Bake Shop at 1706 E. 1st Ave., just east of Commercial Drive offers croissants, coffee and cookies, but their specialty is cupcakes with that sumptuous and sweet butter cream frosting.

I sacrificed my blood sugar level to sample four different cupcakes from this quaint little shop, starting with a classic vanilla cupcake.

The frosting shaped into a white rose with pink trim was beautiful and the vanilla cake was very moist and sweet, so was the soft butter cream icing. Very classic.

Next up was the chocolate cupcake with a similar rose pattern on top. The chocolate cake was again for moist, but more dense than the vanilla. The butter cream frosting was chocolatey and rich, making for a flavour packed cupcake.

The oreo cupcake was served on the chocolate cake with oreo buttercream and didn’t really sing to me, but the red velvet was delicious. Topped with an small ice cream scoop worth of sour cream icing. The sour cream really came through the frosting and calmed down the sweetness of the cake. Red velvet for the win for sure.

I did find Cassia’s cupcakes a little on the sweet side and I do prefer buttery treats to sweet. I do think they would make a great treat at a shower or birthday party.

The bake shop also offered a nice classic croissant with a crispy outer layer and flaky innards, good buttery flavour and a nice glutinous bounce. Better than the classic croissant was the multigrain croissant, which was more dense, but still flakey and had a nice layer of seeds on top to add some crunch. I really wanted to have some strawberry jam with this delight.