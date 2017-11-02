Fish farm protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature; protect wild salmon

VICTORIA — Protesters opposed to salmon farms on Vancouver Island lit a sacred fire today near the front steps of British Columbia's legislature.

Hereditary Chief Ernest Alfred told about 200 people gathered outside the legislature the crackling fire represents the sounds of his Indigenous ancestors.

The traditional leader has been calling for the removal of several long-term Atlantic salmon fish farms located near Alert Bay, just off northern Vancouver Island.

Chief Willie Moon of Kingcome Inlet told the placard-waving protesters salmon farms have been in his territories for 30 years and he's seen drastic declines in wild salmon stocks.

Protesters occupied salmon farms operated by Marine Harvest Canada on northern Vancouver Island earlier this fall.