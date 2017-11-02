Former police chief granted adjournment of discipline hearings involving tweets

VICTORIA — Discipline proceedings for the former police chief of Victoria have been adjourned for the third time involving allegations of sexually charged tweets and workplace harassment.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says Frank Elsner requested extra time to retain a lawyer.

Elsner quit his job in May amid an investigation by the commissioner after being suspended with pay a year earlier.

Deputy commissioner Rollie Woods says a discipline hearing that was cancelled last week involving allegations of inappropriate tweets to the wife of an officer and use of department devices has been adjourned to Nov. 21.

He says another hearing on alleged workplace harassment issues was to have proceeded earlier this week but is now scheduled to go ahead on Monday.