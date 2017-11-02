'Standing up' for Indigenous place names in Vancouver

Right now, a rock formation towering out of the ocean on the north side of Stanley Park is known as Siwash Rock, a Chinook jargon name derived from the French word “sauvage” — a racist way to refer to Indigenous people.

The rock’s Squamish name is Slhxí7elsh (go to SquamishAtlas.com for a pronounciation), and it means “standing up.” The name refers to a story that tells a moral lesson.

“It has multiple versions of stories,” said Khelsilem, a member of the Squamish Nation who teaches the Squamish language and created the Squamish Atlas.

“One of the stories from Squamish that we’re familiar with is: A man who would fish at that area and when he was fishing he was very greedy.

“In our history, there is this legend of these four supernatural brothers who went around the world, transforming people and things — and they encountered this man.

“So the transformer brothers used their power to transform him into a rock, so that all future generations would remember this selfish man and use him as an example of what not to be.”

The contrast between the two meanings shows how restoring Indigenous names to certain landmarks can make the city’s history richer and more interesting, Khelsilem said, as well as righting historical injustices that happened when European settlers suppressed Indigenous culture.

The Vancouver Park Board recently passed a motion to rename Siwash Rock, a process that is now in the hands of a working group made up of members of the Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Squamish. (Metro attempted to contact the Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations for this story, but did not receive a response.)

Many of Vancouver’s most well-known places — streets like Granville and Howe, neighbourhoods like Shaughnessy and parks like Stanley Park — are named after white men who were prominent in the early history of the city. Then there are names like Capilano and Kitsilano, appropriations of First Nations names.

Underneath this “veneer” of short-lived colonial history lies another history going back thousands of years, points out Khelsilem. Other place names refer to resources that were an important part of First Nations livelihood and economy, geographical features, or villages ­— like X̱wáy̓x̱way, where Lumberman’s Arch is today in Stanley Park.

Khelsilem doesn’t agree that names like Stanley Park should necessarily be changed: “We never had a name for what is now the geographic boundary that was created 130 years ago.

“So it’s not a blanket let’s rename everything. Let’s rename the places where we know the historical names, and there’s an added value.”

For Indigenous people in B.C., the process is a part of reclaiming and rebuilding culture. But Khelsilem believes there’s a lot of interest from non-Indigenous people as well.