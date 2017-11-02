TSB to release report on deadly cargo aircraft crash near Vancouver in 2015

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be releasing a report today on a cargo aircraft crash near Vancouver that killed two pilots.

The Swearingen operated by Carson Air crashed on April 13, 2015, in the mountains north of Vancouver en route to Prince George, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service had said toxicology tests found pilot Robert Brandt had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 per cent, or three times the legal limit for driving.

Brandt, 34, was captain of the twin-engine plane when it crashed, also killing 32-year-old first officer Kevin Wang, who did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The TSB had said following the crash that the crew did not declare an emergency before the aircraft dropped from 2,400 metres to 900 metres altitude in less than 20 seconds.