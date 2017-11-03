Lucy Sager quits B.C. Liberal leadership race, throws support to Dianne Watts

TERRACE, B.C. — The field of hopefuls for the leadership of British Columbia's Liberal party has been cut by one.

Businesswoman Lucy Sager from Terrace has dropped out of the race and says she is throwing her support behind federal Conservative member of Parliament and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts.

A news release issued by Sager says she wants to focus on her family and is suspending her campaign due to a number of "recent personal setbacks."

It says she decided to run because B.C. needs a leader who can champion resource development, affordability and compassion for those struggling to make a better life in the province.

Sager says Watts brings a wealth of experience and shares the vision that British Columbia is stronger when everyone works together.

Besides Watts, six others are seeking the leadership.

They are elected B.C. Liberals Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong, Michael Lee and Sam Sullivan, as well as former Conservative MP Gurmant Grewal.

The second of six leadership debates is set for Saturday in Prince George.