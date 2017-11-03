Still live with your parents in Metro Vancouver? You're not alone

Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood, Government Road in Burnaby and West Vancouver’s Caulfeild are a few hotspots of a growing urban phenomenon: young adults living at home for longer.

It’s a trend Statistics Canada has seen rising since 2001, and the increase continued according to the latest Census 2016.

Toronto and Vancouver lead this phenomenon: 22.3 per cent of adults aged 25-39 live with their parents in Toronto (up from 20.3 per cent in 2011) and 17.5 per cent of young adults in Vancouver (up from 16.3 per cent in 2011).

Across Canada, young men are more likely to live at home, although that percentage falls in Vancouver and Toronto compared to other cities. In Vancouver, 57 per cent of adults living with their parents are men, compared to 60 per cent in Calgary.

Jens von Bergmann, a Vancouver-based data analyst, recently mapped out the trend. In Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood, 39 per cent of adults aged 25-39 live with parents. In Caulfeild and Government Road, the percentage was around 40 per cent.

The numbers were highest in single-family home neighbourhoods with relatively large houses, but lowest in denser and high-renter areas like the West End, Lower Kitsilano and Mount Pleasant.

While higher real estate prices may be one factor keeping young people at home for longer, von Bergmann pointed out that Vancouver and Toronto also have higher immigrant populations and in many cultures, it’s expected that children will live with their parents into adulthood.