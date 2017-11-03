Metro Vancouver, southern B.C. hit with first blast of winter weather

Southern B.C. got its first blast of winter weather yesterday, with Environment Canada reporting between seven and 34 centimetres of snowfall from Victoria to Sparwood.

CBC reporter Lisa Johnson documented her harrowing drive across southern B.C. on Highway 3, which featured “blowing snow, fog, freezing windshield.”

Jen Murphy, a realtor from Langley, shared her wintry view on Instagram.

Meanwhile, ski hills near Metro Vancouver were using the snowy conditions to ramp up excitement for the coming ski season: Grouse, Cypress and Seymour web cams show mountain-top winter wonderlands.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow to continue through the weekend. Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Sea-to-Sky corridor may see “scattered flurries,” but the most snow is predicted for Vancouver Island where up to 5 cm is expected.