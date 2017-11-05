RCMP officer injured, man sought after gunfire outside Kamloops, B.C., hotel
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police say they're looking for a 41-year-old suspect after an RCMP officer was injured in an altercation in Kamloops, B.C.
Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says in a news release that officers are looking for Kamloops resident Michael Boyer in connection with an incident at the Tournament Inn on Saturday evening.
A previous RCMP release alleged that a Kamloops officer tried to detain a male suspect outside of the hotel on Saturday evening, and the suspect allegedly got violent and pulled out a handgun.
Police say the officer also pulled out his sidearm, shots were fired, and the suspect fled.
The officer was not shot, but suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken for medical treatment and released.
RCMP set up a perimeter around the hotel on Saturday night and asked people to stay away from the area.
Shelkie says officers will remain at the crime scene through Sunday afternoon.
She says Boyer is armed and considered dangerous, and anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 instead of approaching.