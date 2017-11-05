RCMP officer injured, man sought after gunfire outside Kamloops, B.C., hotel

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police say they're looking for a 41-year-old suspect after an RCMP officer was injured in an altercation in Kamloops, B.C.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says in a news release that officers are looking for Kamloops resident Michael Boyer in connection with an incident at the Tournament Inn on Saturday evening.

A previous RCMP release alleged that a Kamloops officer tried to detain a male suspect outside of the hotel on Saturday evening, and the suspect allegedly got violent and pulled out a handgun.

Police say the officer also pulled out his sidearm, shots were fired, and the suspect fled.

The officer was not shot, but suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken for medical treatment and released.

RCMP set up a perimeter around the hotel on Saturday night and asked people to stay away from the area.

Shelkie says officers will remain at the crime scene through Sunday afternoon.