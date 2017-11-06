At least two police officers injured in Abbotsford, B.C., suspect in custody
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say at least two officers were injured and a suspect is in custody in Abbotsford, B.C., following an incident that took place around noon today.
Police say there are no outstanding public safety concerns, but the area around Mt. Lehman Road will be an investigative scene for some time.
Police did not immediately provide any further details but have scheduled a news conference.
