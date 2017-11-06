B.C. child dies after falling from upper storeys of Burnaby apartment
BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby expect to release more details today about the death of a child who fell from a high-rise apartment.
Cpl. Daniela Panesar confirms the detachment is investigating the death, which happened Saturday.
Officials are still trying to confirm whether the girl fell from a window or a balcony.
Initial reports said at least one parent was in the apartment at the time.
A spokesman for the B.C. Coroners Service says the girl was under the age of 10 and an investigation is underway into her death.
Andy Watson says due to privacy considerations, no further information can be released.