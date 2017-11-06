B.C. child dies after falling from upper storeys of Burnaby apartment

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby expect to release more details today about the death of a child who fell from a high-rise apartment.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar confirms the detachment is investigating the death, which happened Saturday.

Officials are still trying to confirm whether the girl fell from a window or a balcony.

Initial reports said at least one parent was in the apartment at the time.

A spokesman for the B.C. Coroners Service says the girl was under the age of 10 and an investigation is underway into her death.