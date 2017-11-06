Police officer shot and killed in Abbotsford; suspect in custody

An Abbotsford police officer has been killed, the city’s police chief announced Monday afternoon.

Chief Const. Bob Rich held a press conference after news of two officers being injured during an incident around noon and confirmed one of the officers died from gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred as police responded to a report of an alleged stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Mount Lehman Road.

A witness attempted to block in the vehicle and called police as the suspect allegedly began shooting at the witness and others with a shotgun.

Once police arrived, Rich said there was an exchange of gunfire in which an officer was shot.

That officer was rushed to hospital and died of his injuries.

“I was able to meet with the spouse of this person and deliver the horrible new face-to-face, which is something I never wanted to do in my life. But I did it today,” Rich said.

“This person was trying to kill members of the public. The officer who gave his life today is a hero.”

The officer’s identify has not been released.

After allegedly shooting the officer, the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle but was arrested soon after at the intersection of Mount Lehman Road and Fraser Highway.

The suspect, an Alberta man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues with “many questions still to be answered,” Rich said.