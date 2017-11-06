RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after shooting in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police say a 41-year-old suspect did not fire a gun in an altercation that left an RCMP officer injured last weekend in Kamloops, B.C.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says based on the information police have so far, the man allegedly produced a handgun, pointed it at the officer and threatened to fire it.

Police say in a news release the officer did fire his pistol at the suspect.

RCMP say they are looking for Michael Boyer of Kamloops in connection with the incident at the Tournament Inn on Saturday evening.

Police say Boyer is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.