'Small gestures making a big difference’ against drug war

As fentanyl killed thousands this past three years, there’s been little good news for those who lost multiple loved ones to the epidemic.

Proven steps to prevent more deaths — such as drug consumption sites, prescription heroin, and treating addiction as a health, not criminal, issue — have been lamented as “too little, too late” by those affected, or “too controversial” by those in power.

Now, a newly released book by local journalist Travis Lupick hopes to remind Canadians that there are solutions but for 20 years they’ve actually come from drug users themselves, not government.

Related stories:



Largely as a result of their activism, many health authorities now prioritize minimizing the dangers of illegal drug use — instead of focusing on ending drug use itself — the practice of “harm reduction.”

“I’m not saying rehab or treatment or those other things are any less important,” Lupick said. “They inevitably appear in my book because they occur in people’s lives alongside harm reduction.

“The whole idea of harm reduction is to keep people alive long enough that they can get into rehab or treatment if they want. A lot of characters in the book do go through treatment, get sober, rebuild their lives, and do really incredible things with them.”

But just like the 1990s overdose crisis — which at the time was shockingly fatal, but pales compared to opioids — today’s epidemic has its roots in political decisions.

The author’s first book — Fighting for Space: How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City's Struggle with Addiction — is being launched at a public event in Vancouver on Nov. 16.

It involved at least 250 interviews with perhaps 200 people, “an amazing cast of characters,” he said.

Those include many of the outspoken addicts and advocates behind the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) and Insite’s founders Portland Hotel Society — who, though forced to resign after B.C. released a scathing financial audit, have since applied themselves to the raging U.S. opioid crisis.

“It is sort of a chronological, anecdotal narrative that recounts the lives of a few key people in what is actually a really small area,” he explained. “The entire book takes place in just 10 square blocks and follows just a few key characters.

“The characters I focused on are just fascinating people … It’s not single acts I was inspired by, but how consistently they were making small gestures making a big difference in people’s lives.”

And while Lupick has won awards for his years of dogged reporting on the origins of and solutions to today’s drug epidemic for the Georgia Straight and Al-Jazeera News, the dedication page of Fighting for Space makes clear Lupick sees no room any more for neutrality on a life-or-death issue.

“Our governments and police have waged a war on people who use drugs,” he writes. “This book is for their victims.”