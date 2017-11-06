What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — OFFICER DIES AFTER SHOOTING INVOLVING ALLEGED AUTO THIEF

Abbotsford's police chief says an officer considered a hero has died in a shootout with a suspect.

Bob Rich says the exchange of gunfire happened after the officer responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Rich says the officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

He says an Alberta man in his 60s has been apprehended and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MOUNTIES SAY GIRL FELL FROM HIGHRISE WINDOW

RCMP in Burnaby say the death of an eight-year-old girl who fell from a highrise window was tragic.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar says investigators do not believe her death is suspicious.

Panesar says Mounties arrived at the apartment building at about 2 p.m. on Saturday and confirmed the girl had died of her injuries.

She says the detachment's victim services workers are providing support for the child's family members, who have asked for privacy.

CONVICTED POLYGAMIST EXPECTED TO ARGUE AGAINST LAW

Canada's polygamy law is about to be the subject of debate again, despite the fact that a B.C. Supreme Court ruled six years ago that plural marriage is a crime.

Winston Blackmore, who was found guilty of one count of polygamy earlier this year, is expected to argue that the law infringes on his freedom of religion and expression.

Blackmore is leader of a small community in southeast B.C. and married at least 24 women between 1990 and 2014.

The maximum sentence for a conviction of polygamy is five years in prison, but both Blackmore and another man found guilty are out on bail.

B.C. DOG TEAM TO BE TRAINED USING HUMAN REMAINS

An RCMP dog team from British Columbia is among the first to be trained in a new program that teaches K-9 teams how to sniff out human remains.

The Mounties' police dog centre in Alberta is training several K-9 teams for the job using real human remains instead of the usual animal remains or medical waste.

Trainer Sgt. Robert Heppell says it's more effective because the dogs can learn to differentiate between odours to locate human remains more effectively.

The remains are provided by donors and their families through the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

POLICE LOOKING FOR OWNER OF 'RENT MONEY' ENVELOPE

Mounties are praising a North Vancouver resident for turning in an envelope full of cash that appears to be someone's rent.

They say the envelope marked "rent money" was found in a shopping cart at a grocery store, but they are not divulging the amount or the name of the store.

The envelope had bills of various denominations and police say the rightful owner of the money should be able to name the location of the store and the amount of money lost.

They are describing the person who turned it in as a "very honest" resident.

LIBRARY SEEKS FULL-TIME ABORIGINAL STORYTELLER

The Vancouver Public Library is looking for candidates to be the next Aboriginal storyteller in residence.

The role, created in 2008, uses storytelling to highlight Aboriginal cultures, traditions and knowledge.

The library is interested in hearing from experienced Aboriginal storytellers and performers in any medium, including music, digital media writing and theatre.

The person should be enthusiastic about sharing their knowledge and ideas and should be available on a full-time basis in Vancouver from March 7 to June 26. (The Canadian Press)

