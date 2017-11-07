Developers feel chill of Chinatown rejection

The developer behind a controversial condo project proposed for Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning that the city’s regulatory institutions have been “undermined” after the building was rejected by senior planning staff on Nov. 6.

It’s the first time a building at the development permit stage has been rejected since 2006.

Beedie Living’s proposal to build a nine-storey condo building at 105 Keefer St. was turned town by a development permit panel made up of Paul Mochrie, deputy city manager, Jerry Dobrovolny, manager of engineering, and Gil Kelley, the city’s chief planner.

“We are extremely disappointed that the institutions mandated to provide regulatory and policy framework – the City of Vancouver planning staff, and the council-endorsed and appointed Urban Design Panel and Development Permit Board advisory panel – have been undermined and their unanimous support for 105 Keefer ignored by select members of the Development Permit Board,” Beedie’s vice president, Houtan Rafii, wrote in a statement.

In June, Vancouver city council rejected an earlier rezoning application to build a 12-storey condo building with 25 units of seniors’ housing. The zoning currently in place for the site allows a nine-storey building.

The project had become a rallying point for those concerned about the future of Chinatown, with a diverse group of Chinese-Canadian young people and seniors organizing to fight both the 12-storey and nine-storey versions of the building. Their concern hinged around soaring real estate prices in the area while traditional Chinese businesses have faltered and low-income people increasingly feel squeezed out of the gentrifying neighbourhood.

During the development permit hearing on Nov. 6, Mochrie supported the proposal, noting that several people in the community supported the proposal and adding that he does not believe one building will determine the neighbourhood’s future.

But Dobrovolny and Kelley voted against the proposal, saying the design is not a good cultural fit for the site, which is in the heart of Chinatown and beside a memorial to Chinese-Canadian veterans and railroad workers. Dobrovolny said the building would have to be much smaller.

The rejection puts a chill on development across the city, said Anne McMullin, CEO of the Urban Development Institute, a developer lobby group. She said developers will no longer be able to trust the municipal planning process.

But Nathan Edelson, a former city planner, said the decision is within the purview of the senior city planner.

Last week, city council received a report on historic discrimination against Chinese immigrants by former municipal governments. Council approved recommendations in that report, including redesigning Memorial Square and applying for Chinatown to be a UNESCO heritage site. Increased building heights enacted in 2011 are now also being reconsidered.